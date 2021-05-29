Series of pilot events planned for summer to mark return of live music and sport

James Ward, PA

A series of pilot events that will mark the return of live music are set to take place over the summer.

Concerts and comedy gigs have been confirmed for the coming months, with an outdoor music festival proposed for Dublin’s Phoenix Park on June 26th.

The numbers allowed to attend will vary from event to event, but the Phoenix Park festival is tipped to host 3,500.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin said: “It has been a long and difficult 15 months for so many musicians, artists, athletes, venue operators, crew and audiences.

I've secured agreement for theatres & cinemas to reopen and to pilot entertainment & sport events in June/July



Cabinet has also agreed to my request to review restrictions on performances in licensed venues



More detail on #reopening list:

pic.twitter.com/kKnnMnXf7G — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) May 28, 2021

“As Minister for Culture, the Arts and Sport, I have pressed for venues to be allowed reopen. Cabinet has agreed a list of exciting pilot events for arts and sports that we are now organising.”

The first concert will take place at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on June 10th. James Vincent McMorrow has already confirmed he will perform at the event.

Others include an opera performance at the University of Limerick Concert Hall on June 23th, a trad music session at the Roisin Dubh in Galway on July 3rd, and a comedy event at Vicar Street in Dublin on the same date.

A nightclub event will be piloted in late July at Jam Park, in Swords, north Dublin.

The Minister also announced 15 sporting events across GAA, rugby, soccer, golf and athletics have been targeted to welcome back spectators between June 11th and July 10th.

A statement from the Department said: "The events will help to evaluate & review progress to advance additional events and capacity from early July and August including GAA, Camogie and LGFA championship matches, League of Ireland games, Women’s National League games, and many other sports events across the system."

This comes after the Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed outdoor sporting events would be able to welcome crowds of up to 100 people, or 200 people at outdoor venues where the maximum capacity is 5,000 or more from July 5th.

'What we love'

Ms Martin said: “We are reopening our stages, concerts, sports, our country. We are back to doing what we love, what makes us Irish, connecting with people as we move together towards the recovery.”

She added: “Cabinet has agreed to my request that restrictions on performances at licensed venues, such as restaurants, pubs and hotels, will be reviewed as a priority.

“A new funding scheme for these musicians will be open for applications in the days ahead.

“We will also announce more funds for businesses in the live entertainment sector, for festival organisers, SMEs and suppliers too.”