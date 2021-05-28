Coronavirus: 467 new cases reported in the Republic

There are currently 99 people in hospitals with the disease, of whom 38 are in intensive care units.
Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 17:20

There have been an additional 467 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health said on Friday.

There are currently 99 people in hospitals with the disease, of whom 38 are in intensive care units.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update, owing to the HSE cyberattack.

Meanwhile, in the North there have been no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

However, another 75 positive cases were confirmed by the region’s Department of Health.

On Friday morning there were 28 Covid-positive patients in hospital in the North, two of whom were in intensive care.

