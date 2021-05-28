Erling Haaland ‘respectful towards contract’ at Borussia Dortmund

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Erling Haaland has hinted he may disappoint a number of top European clubs this summer after the sought-after striker said he will be “respectful” to his contract at Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move following another fine season in Germany, with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all reportedly interested in the Norway international.

Haaland has scored 59 goals in 57 appearances for Dortmund, including a brace in the 4-1 DFB-Pokal final win over RB Leipzig on May 13th.

Haaland enjoyed a fine first full season at Borussia Dortmund. (Nick Potts/PA)

Having joined from Red Bull Salzburg in December 2019, Haaland’s prolific form has caught the attention of plenty of clubs — but he has now suggested he may stay put this summer.

“Well I have a contract for a couple of years, so I am respectful towards my contract,” he told Viaplay.

“I am a simple guy. When I like something I just want to have more – when I score a goal, I always chase the next goal.”

His Champions League form is also unparalleled – he needed just 14 games in the competition to reach 20 goals – and he pinpointed qualification for next year’s tournament with Dortmund as an important marker.

🔝 Fewest games to score 20 goals in the Champions League:



👕1⃣4⃣ Erling Haaland

👕2⃣4⃣ Harry Kane

👕2⃣6⃣ Alessandro Del Piero

👕2⃣7⃣ Ruud van Nistelrooy

👕2⃣8⃣ Filippo Inzaghi#UCL pic.twitter.com/quRskAzKN6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 9, 2021

“It was a relief to secure that spot. It was really important,” he added.

“Like I have said before I am a big fan of the Champions League and I think everybody knows that.

“I have big dreams. I just won my first major trophy and it was a great feeling. So I want to win trophies.”