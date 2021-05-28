John Joe Patrick Finn withdraws from Ireland U21 squad to focus on exams

James Cox

Young Getafe star John Joe Patrick Finn has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad to focus on his upcoming university exams.

The 17-year-old has made a number of LaLiga appearances for Getafe, and he is highly rated in Spain.

Despite Finn withdrawing from the training camp in Marbella, manager Jim Crawford said he is looking forward to representing Ireland.

Crawford said: “I had a very positive conversation with John Joe and from that discussion it was clear the appropriate thing to do was to allow him to put his full focus into his upcoming exams.

“He was very excited by the call-up and is looking forward to being involved in the Irish set-up in the near future.”

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan has been ruled out of the trip through injury.

Crawford has called Watford’s Bosun Lawal and Wolfsburg’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty into the camp to replace Finn and Brenna.

He said: “Unfortunately, Ciaran Brennan hasn’t been able to make the trip as he’s sick and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We decided to bring in Bosun, who has done very well at Watford’s academy this season, and Anselmo Garcia MacNulty who likewise has performed well for Wolfsburg this campaign. It’s an opportunity for both players to impress in training.”

Bray Wanderers’ Brian Maher, Bohemians pair Dawson Devoy and Andy Lyons and UCD’s Colm Whelan will join-up with the squad after their respective league fixtures this weekend.

Lincoln City’s Sean Roughan will also fly into Spain next week with his club side in English Football League Play-Off Action.

Crawford's side will play friendlies against Switzerland, Australia and Denmark as part of the training camp.