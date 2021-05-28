Three people charged in relation to aggravated burglary in Longford

Gardaí have charged the three people who were arrested on Wednesday in relation to an aggravated burglary in Longford town.

All three persons, two males (aged in their 20s and 40s) and a female (aged in her 20s), are due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning, Friday 28th May 2021 at 10.30am.

The incident took place at a business premises on Great Water Street about 8pm on Tuesday night.

The victim was allegedly approached by three people who demanded cash before assaulting him. All three fled the scene in a car.

The victim received facial injuries and is getting treatment in Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.