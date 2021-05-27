Nphet recommend no indoor dining at pubs or restaurants until July 5th

Senior Ministers are meeting this evening to decide on the easing of Covid restrictions through the summer.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended no indoor dining in pubs and restaurants until July 5th, according to the Irish Examiner.

This will come as a blow to publicans and restaurateurs who had pushed for indoor dining to reopen earlier.

However, Nphet has advised the earlier relaxation of a number of restrictions.

This includes the resumption outdoor events of up to 100 people from the start of June, which could allow for larger outdoor weddings.

The new recommendations will also allow for 200 people to gather in larger stadia from June 7th, while cinemas will also reopen on this date.

Fáilte Ireland published new guidelines for the hospitality sector on Wednesday ahead of the next stage of its reopening in June.

The guidance includes:

A six-person limit per table, 15 people when children under 13 are included

No live/loud music

11.30pm closing time

Table service only

One-meter distance between tables inside and outside

No outdoor time limit, and no indoor time limit if a two-meter distance is observed between tables

Face masks at all times, except when diners are seated at their table

When will there be an announcement?

The announcement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to take place following a meeting of the Cabinet on Friday.

As with previous reopenings, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) first meet to discuss the current outlook of the virus, before passing their suggestions to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly confirmed in the Dáil that he met with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan earlier today, saying he was happy to report "Nphet's view is that the trajectory is positive".

The full Cabinet will discuss the proposed measures on Friday, which, if approved, will then be shared at a public address by Mr Martin, followed by a press conference where the three coalition leaders will answer questions.