Kelly Clarkson to takeover Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV

The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003 and will end in spring 2022.
Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 14:55

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV, network NBC has said.

It was announced earlier this month The Ellen DeGeneres Show would come to an end next year after 19 seasons.

DeGeneres, one of the biggest names in American showbiz, had been rocked by allegations she presided over a toxic workplace environment.

Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her daytime TV show earlier this month (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

NBC said The Kelly Clarkson Show – now in its second season – will replace DeGeneres’ programme from autumn 2022.

Clarkson’s programme is owned and produced by NBC’s syndication arm.

Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said: “Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds.

“We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

Singer and TV presenter Clarkson, 39, got her big break after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV (Isabel Infantes/PA)

DeGeneres, 63, revealed she was stepping down earlier this month and said the decision was driven by “instinct”.

The host said she had known she would walk away after 19 seasons when she signed her most recent deal two years ago.

DeGeneres, who has been married to actress Portia de Rossi since 2008, also dismissed claims she was quitting due to the toxic workplace allegations.

Senior producers on the show were sacked last year and DeGeneres apologised to her staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

