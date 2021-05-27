Three arrested after aggravated burglary in Longford

The incident took place at a business premises on Great Water Street about 8pm on Tuesday night.
Three arrested after aggravated burglary in Longford
Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 12:43

A man (38) is in hospital following an aggravated burglary and assault in Longford town.

The incident took place at a business premises on Great Water Street about 8pm on Tuesday night.

The victim was allegedly approached by three people who demanded cash before assaulting him. All three fled the scene in a car.

The victim received facial injuries and is getting treatment in Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Gardaí identified and intercepted the car and arrested three people two hours after incident. Money, a phone and other personal items stolen during the burglary were recovered.

All three are currently detained at Longford and Granard Garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

More in this section

Garda investigations may create ‘challenges’ for Defence Forces inquiry – Tánaiste Garda investigations may create ‘challenges’ for Defence Forces inquiry – Tánaiste
Sunak expected in Northern Ireland during Biden visit, police chief says Sunak expected in Northern Ireland during Biden visit, police chief says
Second season of The Dry announced for RTÉ and ITV Second season of The Dry announced for RTÉ and ITV
Three arrested after aggravated burglary in Longford

Text scams on the rise with fraudsters pretending to be road toll operators

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd