Detectives investigating fatal house fire arrest man on suspicion of murder

The fire took place in the Parkview area of Newry on May 21st, killing one man and leaving another in a critical condition.
Detectives investigating fatal house fire arrest man on suspicion of murder
Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 06:14

By James Ward, PA

Detectives investigating a fatal house fire have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The fire took place in the Parkview area of Newry on May 21st, killing one man and leaving another in a critical condition.

The 42-year-old suspect remains in police custody at this time.

Police were alerted to a blaze at a house in Park View, Cloughoge in Newry at about 11.40pm on Friday, by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), who were at the scene.

NIFRS said they had recovered two men from the property, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where he is in a critical condition.

More in this section

Biden announces visit to Ireland, confirms Mayo public address Biden announces visit to Ireland, confirms Mayo public address
INMO urge measures to be taken to avoid post Easter trolley surge INMO urge measures to be taken to avoid post Easter trolley surge
Murder investigation launched after woman killed in Limerick Murder investigation launched after woman killed in Limerick
Detectives investigating fatal house fire arrest man on suspicion of murder

Garda investigations may create ‘challenges’ for Defence Forces inquiry – Tánaiste

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd