Six McCauley pharmacies to open as vaccine centres

James Cox

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy has confirmed that six of its pharmacies have been selected by the Health Service Executive (HSE) to act as Covid-19 vaccination centres.

The additional centres will be a further boost to the national vaccine rollout.

Two of the centres will be in Wexford, three in Cork and one in Carlow.

The centres will have the capacity to administer 200 vaccines each day.

The centres are:

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Redmond Square, Wexford.

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Court street Enniscorthy, Wexford.

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Douglas Shopping Centre, Cork.

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Blackpool Shopping Centre, Cork.

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Fermoy Medical Hall, Cork.

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

It is envisaged that the programme will commence next month in community pharmacies throughout the country.

The HSE is currently exploring the possibility of using the Pfizer vaccine at these centres.

McCauley's pharmacies are fully prepared to provide the vaccination service for all vaccine types, and they have a pre-registration facility available to members of the public on their website (www.mccauley.ie).

Commenting, Shane O’Neill, superintendent pharmacist of McCauley, said: “McCauley continues to play an important role in the communities in which we operate during the pandemic. We are delighted to play our part in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and to get the country fully open in the coming period.”

Over 2.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are now thought to have been administered in the Republic of Ireland ahead of a HSE announcement regarding the next phase of the vaccine rollout.