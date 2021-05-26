Shameless star Emmy Rossum announces baby news

The actress shared an update on Instagram.
Shameless star Emmy Rossum announces baby news
Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 09:41

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Shameless star Emmy Rossum has become a mother to a baby daughter.

The actress, 34, confirmed the birth on her Instagram account as she shared photographs of herself and husband Sam Esmail, as well as a baby footprint.

She wrote: “5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8.13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

Rossum also shared a black-and-white picture of herself, which she said was taken two weeks prior to her daughter’s birth.

The Phantom Of The Opera actress and Mr Robot creator Esmail were married in New York in 2017.

The couple tied the knot under a huge floral arch at a synagogue in Manhattan before holding a reception in the Guggenheim Museum.

Robert Downey Jr, Hilary Swank and Mr Robot stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater were among the guests, American media outlet People reported.

