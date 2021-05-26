Two gardaí remain in hospital following Blanchardstown shooting

Updated: 09:30 26/05/2021

Two gardaí remain in hospital after they were shot during an incident in west Dublin on Tuesday.

One man has been arrested following an armed siege in Dublin on Tuesday evening, during which two gardaí were injured.

The plain clothes detectives were in the Whitechapel Grove area of Blanchardstown when a man fired at them from his home, according to The Irish Times.

The two officers, aged in their 30s, sustained non-life threatening injuries and are now being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the foot, while one also received a wound to his hand.

The gardaí originally attended the address following reports of an incident. The man then blocked himself into the house, firing an automatic weapon at the officers. At one point, shots were exchanged between the suspect and gardaí.

During the incident, the area was cordoned off and nearby houses were evacuated.

An armed standoff lasted several hours, involving specialist armed units, the Garda helicopter and the Garda negotiator unit, with the man peaceful surrendering shortly after 9.30pm.

Following his surrender, the suspect, aged in his 30s and who is reportedly known to Gardaí, was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda station. He is currently being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Two firearms and ammunition were also recovered from the scene.

A media blackout had been imposed earlier in the evening while the incident was ongoing, but was lifted shortly after 10pm.

Commended

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin, acting Minster for Justice Heather Humphreys and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris commended the officers involved in the incident.

In a statement issued shortly after 11pm, Mr Martin said he was "shocked and deeply concerned to learn that two Gardaí were injured in the course of their duties this evening."

“I wish both Gardaí a swift and full recovery, and I thank them for their service on behalf of the public.

“This incident in Dublin shows yet again the danger An Garda Síochána often face in their efforts to protect and serve the people," he said.

“We should always be very grateful for all the work they do on a daily basis on our behalf," Mr Martin added.

In a separate statement, Ms Humphreys said: “We must always remember that in wearing the uniform and serving the Irish people, they place our protection and their duty to the State above their own safety.”

The Minister added an investigation into the matter is now underway and urged members of the public who may have information or footage to contact Blanchardstown Garda station.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I commend the bravery of the Gardaí who were injured in the shooting incident in Clonsilla and wish them a speedy recovery. We think of them and their families at this difficult time.

“This shooting was a horrifying incident in a residential area of west Dublin. It must have been terrifying for those living in the area and those passing through.

“I also commend the Garda response in bringing this incident under control so swiftly through successful negotiations.

“If you have any information or any footage of this incident, please contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

“My colleague Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys is absolutely right when she says we must always remember that in wearing the uniform and serving the Irish people, members of An Garda Síochána place our protection and their duty to the State above their own safety.”