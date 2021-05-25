Covid: 365 new cases as work continues to get HSE back online

Covid: 365 new cases as work continues to get HSE back online
Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 17:37

The Department of Health has confirmed 365 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified as of midnight on Monday.

Due to the continuing disruption to the HSE IT system's following the recent cyberattack, the Department says the daily case numbers may change due to "future data review, validation and update".

It has also been confirmed there are now 103 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 41 of whom are in intensive care.

Work is continuing to get the health service's IT systems back online, with a source saying "steady progress" is expected to be made in the coming days.

The HSE continues to ask members of the public to be wary of suspicious calls or texts seeking personal information or banking details following the cyberattack.

Anyone who is contacted and believes it to have been suspicious is asked to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.

