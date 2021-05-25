Simon Coveney discusses Belarus controversy with Hungarian counterpart

The pair discussed a wide range of issues, including the forced diversion of the Ryanair plane.
Simon Coveney discusses Belarus controversy with Hungarian counterpart
Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 17:28

By Cate McCurry, PA

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney discussed the controversy surrounding the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist with his Hungarian counterpart.

Minister Coveney met with Peter Szijjarto during his visit to Ireland on Tuesday.

The pair discussed a wide range of issues, including the forced diversion of the Ryanair plane.

Roman Protasevich was on board the flight from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday when it was forced to change course to head for the Belarus capital after a reported bomb scare, escorted by a MiG fighter jet.

Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto (centre) (VIctoria Jones/PA)
Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto (centre) (VIctoria Jones/PA)

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Coveney said: “I am pleased to welcome Minister Szijjarto to Dublin.

“This is an important opportunity for us to reinforce the connections between our two countries and to share perspectives as we discuss significant EU and international issues.”

The ministers said they also discussed the Middle East peace process, both countries’ priorities for their respective presidencies of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Hungary began their Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe this May, while Ireland will assume the Council of Europe Presidency in the second half of 2022.

More in this section

Bill Clinton says ‘a miracle’ Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit process Bill Clinton says ‘a miracle’ Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit process
Teenagers who rammed Garda patrol car face endangerment of life charges Teenagers who rammed Garda patrol car face endangerment of life charges
Varadkar denies claims he overruled O'Brien on decision to end eviction ban Varadkar denies claims he overruled O'Brien on decision to end eviction ban
Simon Coveney discusses Belarus controversy with Hungarian counterpart

Man pepper-sprayed after he 'lunged' at gardaí with pint glass

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd