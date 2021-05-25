Simon Coveney discusses Belarus controversy with Hungarian counterpart

By Cate McCurry, PA

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney discussed the controversy surrounding the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist with his Hungarian counterpart.

Minister Coveney met with Peter Szijjarto during his visit to Ireland on Tuesday.

The pair discussed a wide range of issues, including the forced diversion of the Ryanair plane.

Roman Protasevich was on board the flight from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday when it was forced to change course to head for the Belarus capital after a reported bomb scare, escorted by a MiG fighter jet.

Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto (centre) (VIctoria Jones/PA)

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Coveney said: “I am pleased to welcome Minister Szijjarto to Dublin.

“This is an important opportunity for us to reinforce the connections between our two countries and to share perspectives as we discuss significant EU and international issues.”

The ministers said they also discussed the Middle East peace process, both countries’ priorities for their respective presidencies of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Hungary began their Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe this May, while Ireland will assume the Council of Europe Presidency in the second half of 2022.