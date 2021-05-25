Two men arrested as gardaí seize €379,400 in cash

Gardaí mad the seizure and arrests in North Dublin yesterday evening.
Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 16:18

James Cox

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) have seized €379,400 in cash and arrested two men following a search operation in Dublin yesterday evening.

An operation began shortly before 9pm when a vehicle was intercepted and a property was searched in the North Dublin area. Following the cash seizure, two men, aged 43 and 37 years, were arrested.

Both men remain detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Clontarf and Ballymun Garda stations.

Investigations ongoing.

