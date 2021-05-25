Bruno Lage holds talks with Wolves as club seek Nuno Espirito Santo successor

By Nick Mashiter, PA

Wolves have held talks with Bruno Lage as they search for Nuno Espirito Santo’s replacement.

Former Benfica boss Lage has met with the club but is not the only candidate, the PA news agency understands.

Lage, 45, left Benfica last summer having taken the club to the Primeira Liga title in 2019.

Nuno Espirito Santo has departed Wolves following a successful tenure (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He also worked as assistant to Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea.

Wolves are looking for Nuno’s successor after he left the club at the end of the Premier League season.

While it was by mutual consent, owners Fosun were the driving force behind the decision.

𝘕𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳.



The end of an incredible journey.



💛 pic.twitter.com/e2PDdos12t — Wolves (@Wolves) May 23, 2021

Nuno only signed a three-year contract extension in September, with the news of his exit coming as a surprise.

He held talks with the club last week over his future and, despite a disappointing season which saw Wolves finish 13th in the Premier League, the decision was not based on results this term.

Fosun had been considering a change in regards to the club’s wider progress, with the owners wanting to make a proactive and decisive choice.