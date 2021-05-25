Bruno Lage holds talks with Wolves as club seek Nuno Espirito Santo successor

Lage won the title in Portugal with Benfica two years ago.
Bruno Lage holds talks with Wolves as club seek Nuno Espirito Santo successor
Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 15:10

By Nick Mashiter, PA

Wolves have held talks with Bruno Lage as they search for Nuno Espirito Santo’s replacement.

Former Benfica boss Lage has met with the club but is not the only candidate, the PA news agency understands.

Lage, 45, left Benfica last summer having taken the club to the Primeira Liga title in 2019.

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo has departed Wolves following a successful tenure (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He also worked as assistant to Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea.

Wolves are looking for Nuno’s successor after he left the club at the end of the Premier League season.

While it was by mutual consent, owners Fosun were the driving force behind the decision.

Nuno only signed a three-year contract extension in September, with the news of his exit coming as a surprise.

He held talks with the club last week over his future and, despite a disappointing season which saw Wolves finish 13th in the Premier League, the decision was not based on results this term.

Fosun had been considering a change in regards to the club’s wider progress, with the owners wanting to make a proactive and decisive choice.

More in this section

Cristian Stellini criticises Tottenham for failing to hold on against Everton Cristian Stellini criticises Tottenham for failing to hold on against Everton
EFL names Sky Sports as preferred bidder for new TV rights deal EFL names Sky Sports as preferred bidder for new TV rights deal
Jurgen Klopp admits he is still Liverpool manager ‘because of the past’ Jurgen Klopp admits he is still Liverpool manager ‘because of the past’
Bruno Lage holds talks with Wolves as club seek Nuno Espirito Santo successor

Harry Tector hits 50 on Test debut as Ireland post 214 against Bangladesh

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd