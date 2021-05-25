Venue switched for Ireland's friendly against Andorra

James Cox

Ireland's friendly against Andorra next month will now take place in the country after travel restrictions into Andorra were reduced.

The June 3rd fixture had been scheduled to take place in Barcelona at Estadi Johan Cruyff, which is Barcelona's second ground.

It will now take place at at Estadi Nacional in Andorra, the FAI has confirmed.

After the Andorra clash, Stephen Kenny's side will travel to Budapest for a friendly against Hungary on June 8th.

Kenny has bemoaned the lack of a pathway to the senior Republic of Ireland team under his predecessors after handing call-ups to four more uncapped players.

The Ireland boss has included 18-year-old Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele, Shamrock Rovers midfielder Daniel Mandroiu, Jamie McGrath, who scored 17 goals for Scottish Premiership St Mirren during the season which has just ended, and Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene in his squad for next month’s friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

He did so having already promoted 15 players from the under-age groups and capped 13 of them, something which was a rarity under Giovanni Trapattoni, Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy, who handed Brighton striker Aaron Connolly his first senior start towards the end of his reign.

Kenny said: “Some might feel it’s too much change too quickly and I understand that viewpoint, but in my opinion, that is necessary because we’ve had absolutely no development for about eight or nine years.

“We’ve had one player through in nine years and nobody really looking at that, and then a huge demographic between players (who are) 29 and 30 and 20 – and very little in between.

“We have a bigger vision for what we want to achieve going forward by integrating these players. Not all of them will become top-class international players, but a number of them will.

“We’ve got a lot of talent and we want to see it develop, we want to give it the opportunity to develop and we want to see the team triumph. That’s certainly what we want and we have a clear idea of how we want to do that.” — Additional reporting from Press Association