Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex And The City history ahead of reboot

And Just Like That… will stream on HBO Max.
Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex And The City history ahead of reboot
Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 13:33

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a piece of Sex And The City fashion history ahead of the show’s reboot.

The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw over the show’s six seasons and two feature films, posted a picture of a damaged blue-soled Manolo Blahnik shoe.

Fans quickly realised it was from a series four episode, where Carrie’s expensive sandal was eaten by boyfriend Aiden Shaw’s dog, a puppy named Pete.

“Unearthed,” Parker, 56, captioned the post.

Parker will be joined on the HBO Max reboot – titled And Just Like That… – by co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Nixon, 55, is reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes while Davis, 56, will return as Charlotte York.

However, Kim Cattrall, who played man-eater Samantha Jones, will not be appearing in the reboot.

Rumours of a rift with Parker were fuelled when Cattrall, 64, said the cast were “never friends” and that Parker “could have been nicer” after Cattrall turned down another movie.

Sex And The City ran from 1998 to 2004.

More in this section

Charlie Day: Starring in the Super Mario Bros movie made me a cool dad again Charlie Day: Starring in the Super Mario Bros movie made me a cool dad again
Boris Becker: I used all my strength just to survive the day in prison Boris Becker: I used all my strength just to survive the day in prison
Paul Mescal hopes Olivier award win gives his mother ‘a little bit of a lift’ Paul Mescal hopes Olivier award win gives his mother ‘a little bit of a lift’
Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex And The City history ahead of reboot

Jesy Nelson announces release date for her next music project

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd