Man, 30s, dies in Meath crash

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man, 30s, dies in Meath crash
Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 22:03

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred on the M3 at Clowanstown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath between J6 — J7 at approximately 4.40pm today.

The driver of one car, a man aged in his 30s, has been pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car, a woman aged in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The scene remains closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Planners give green light to 255-unit apartment scheme in Santry Planners give green light to 255-unit apartment scheme in Santry
Man arrested after gardaí seize €100,000 worth of drugs in Limerick Man arrested after gardaí seize €100,000 worth of drugs in Limerick
Man allegedly seriously assaulted in the early hours of Monday morning in Kilkenny Man allegedly seriously assaulted in the early hours of Monday morning in Kilkenny
Man, 30s, dies in Meath crash

Eoin Ó Broin says he did not intend to ‘drag’ gardaí into eviction ban debate

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd