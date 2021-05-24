Simone Biles made a huge statement with her latest leotard

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Simone Biles is back, and it’s not just her mind-boggling gymnastics moves that have got people talking.

The reigning world and Olympic champion is currently taking part in the US Classic in Indianapolis – her first competition in 18 months – and made headlines on Saturday when she successfully landed a Yurchenko double pike vault, a skill which has previously only been done by men.

Now, the 24-year-old has got people talking because of her dazzling leotard, which was embellished on the back with a goat.

Good morning to everyone but especially to the rhinestone goat on @Simone_Biles' leo. 🐐 ✨ #USClassic pic.twitter.com/aBy0berRx5 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 23, 2021

The diamante image is, of course, a reference to the acronym GOAT, meaning Greatest Of All Time.

With five Olympic and 25 World Championship medals under her belt, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, so no one’s disputing her right to claim the GOAT title.

Watching Simone Biles gives me chills, and her putting a 🐐 on the back of her leotard is everything 🙌🏾 — Amber Jade (@amberjweldon) May 23, 2021

Want a sparkly white and orange leotard like the history-making champion’s? You can get an official replica from GK Gymnastics inspired by Biles’ latest look.

The racer-back ombre design features a multi-coloured diamante starburst pattern but no goat – only Biles gets that honour.

Biles was originally due to retire last year (24 is a comparatively grand old age in the world of competitive gymnastics) but after the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, she vowed to continue for another year.

Even after an 18-month enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems Biles is on top form. We can’t wait to see how she performs – and what she wears – in Japan.