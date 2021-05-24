Wexford GAA chairman demands Brian Lohan apology

James Cox

Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin has criticised Clare manager Brian Lohan after he said he found it “unusual” that two Clare players had been classed as close contacts rather than casual contacts of two Wexford hurlers who tested positive for Covid-19.

Martin claimed Lohan's comments were “ill-informed” and “outrageous” as tensions increase between Wexford and Clare GAA.

“It was very unusual for us to hear that two of our players were nominated by two Wexford players as close contacts. Particularly, given that one of those players only came on in the 51st minute, and he nominated one of our players,” said Lohan. “Certainly there was a whole lot of anger amongst our set-up as a result of what happened.”

Martin said it was “public health and the HSE" that designated the players as close contacts, while he called on Lohan to retract comments he made on RTÉ.

“I am not sure what is going on in relation to Brian Lohan’s comments other than to say they are completely and factually inaccurate, incorrect, and very disappointed to have to address them this morning. I would think they are ill-informed. Quite frankly, I think they are outrageous comments by Brian Lohan,” Martin told South East Radio.

“It has been made clear at all times both by HSE midwest to Clare, as far as I am aware, and directly via myself to my counterpart in Clare that at no time did Wexford GAA or players of Wexford nominate close contacts.

"That simply doesn't happen. The only people that decide whether you are a close contact or not are public health and the HSE. So I am disappointed to have to address it this morning and the insinuation that our players nominated is completely inaccurate.

“We certainly don't question public health. They make the decision and we have followed their guidelines at all times. The comments are inaccurate and are quite hurtful to the players involved.”

Wexford GAA has also issued a statement on Lohan's comments.

“Wexford GAA wish to address the comments made by Clare Senior Hurling Manager Brian Lohan on Sunday May 23rd. The suggestion made that members of Wexford GAA had somehow nominated Clare players as close contacts is factually incorrect. Wexford GAA have again spoken to HSE South East this morning and this position can be independently verified by HSE. Wexford GAA will continue to work through the protocols as requested by HSE.”