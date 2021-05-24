Eternals trailer shows glimpse of characters – and House Stark screen reunion

The film is directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao.
Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 16:19

By PA Reporters

Game Of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Richard Madden are reunited on screen in the first full trailer for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals.

The trailer also features other key cast members, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek.

Marvel’s Eternals is based on a group of superheroes who made their first appearance in the comics in 1976, and is due for release on November 5.

Jolie plays Thena, a fierce warrior Eternal who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy, while Chan plays Sersi, who can manipulate matter.

Hayek’s character, Ajak, the spiritual leader of the Eternals, can be heard in the voiceover of the trailer, saying:  “We have watched, and guided, we have helped them progress, and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”

Harington and Madden rose to fame as part of House Stark in gritty series Game Of Thrones, based on the books by George RR Martin.

Following the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Zhao won best director for Nomadland at the Oscars, while the drama also won best picture and best actress for star Frances McDormand.

