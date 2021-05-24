Man arrested in connection with theft from accountancy firm

Monday morning's arrest was the third made in relation to the matter.
Man arrested in connection with theft from accountancy firm
Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 11:34

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man following allegations of theft at an accountancy firm between 2019-2020.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man, aged in his early 30s, on Monday morning.

His arrest is part of an ongoing investigation following a complaint made by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1 million.

This is the third arrest made in relation to the matter and investigations are said to be ongoing.

The man is currently being held at Terenure Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

More in this section

Gerry Adams: Give DUP ‘wee bit of space’ over return to powersharing Gerry Adams: Give DUP ‘wee bit of space’ over return to powersharing
Two gardaí being treated in hospital after Dublin collision Two gardaí being treated in hospital after Dublin collision
Eoin Ó Broin criticised over 'disrespectful' eviction tweet Eoin Ó Broin criticised over 'disrespectful' eviction tweet
Man arrested in connection with theft from accountancy firm

Stormont instability a lingering regret from Good Friday Agreement — Bertie Ahern

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd