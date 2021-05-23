Police make arrest after racist gesture made towards Rio Ferdinand

The incident happened during Wolves’ Premier League match against Manchester United
Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 20:29

By PA Sport Staff

Wolves have apologised to Rio Ferdinand after a supporter was arrested having made a racist gesture towards the former Manchester United and England defender at Molineux Stadium.

Ferdinand was at the stadium in Wolverhampton, England working as a pundit as Wolves were beaten 2-1 by United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The match saw the return of fans to the ground, with a crowd of 4,500 Wolves supporters in attendance.

During the game, Ferdinand posted a message on Twitter which said: “The last couple weeks, it’s been unreal to see fans back.

“However to the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me. You need to be dismissed from football and educated.

“Come meet me and I will help you understand what it feels like to be racially abused!”

A subsequent tweet from Wolves said: “We are deeply sorry Rio.

“This person does not represent our club, our supporters or our values. We can confirm that this individual has been arrested by @WMPolice, who we will support to ensure that the strongest action is taken, including a lifetime ban from our club.”

West Midlands Police said in a tweet: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested at the @Wolves v @ManUtd match this afternoon after a racist gesture was directed at @rioferdy5.

“We will not tolerate football hate crime.”

