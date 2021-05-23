Music lover banned from playing loud tunes next door to his brother

A Co Donegal music lover was taken to court by his brother for playing his songs too loudly
Music lover banned from playing loud tunes next door to his brother
Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 17:22

Stephen Maguire

A Co Donegal music lover will be forced to listen to his favourite music on headphones after his brother took him to court for playing his songs too loudly.

John Gallagher appeared before a hearing of Buncrana Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister for Mr Gallagher, Mr Peter Nolan, told the court that his client had promised that there would be no more loud music at his house.

Mr Gallagher, of Carradoon, Rathmullan, gave an undertaking that he would cease playing loud music or cause any other nuisance at his address.

The complaint was made by his brother Brian who lives next door to him.

Mr Nolan added that his client had taken advantage of new technology and was now using wireless headphones.

Mr Gallagher, whom the court was told is hard of hearing, made the sworn undertaking in the witness box.

More in this section

New inquest ordered into 1972 shooting of British Navy veteran in north Belfast New inquest ordered into 1972 shooting of British Navy veteran in north Belfast
Ronnie Wood and Paul Costelloe among stars creating artworks for charity Ronnie Wood and Paul Costelloe among stars creating artworks for charity
Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €1.36 million Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €1.36 million
Music lover banned from playing loud tunes next door to his brother

Explorer who found Titanic tells of Cold War mission that helped find ship

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd