Italian Eurovision singer to take voluntary drugs test, organisers say

The lead singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin will take a voluntary drugs test following suggestions he was caught on camera taking drugs during the broadcast, Eurovision organisers have confirmed.

Damiano David from the Italian glam rock band said he did not take drugs and refuted the idea he was snorting cocaine.

EBU statement on Måneskin in the ESC Green Room during the Grand Final.https://t.co/HRjekGqqCy pic.twitter.com/Qu6227wdvE — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 23, 2021

A statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: “We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night.

“The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organised by the EBU.

“The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer.

“The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check.”

The organisers said they were “still looking at footage carefully” and would update with further information.

‘ I don't use drugs ’

When asked about the incident during a press conference, Damiano said: “Thomas [guitarist Thomas Raggi] broke a glass … I don’t use drugs, please guys, do not say that.

“Don’t say that really. No cocaine please, do not say that.”

Maneskin took the top prize at Saturday night's contest with Zitti e buoni scoring 524 points, ahead of French entry Voila by Barbara Pravi and Switzerland’s song Tout l’Univers, which came third.

The four-person rock band, who got their start busking on Rome’s main shopping street, were the bookmakers’ favourite going into the Eurovision finale and sealed the win with the highest popular vote.

“Rock’n’roll never dies, tonight we made history. We love u,” the band tweeted before heading back home from Rotterdam, Netherlands, where this year’s contest was held.