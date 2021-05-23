€6.4m winning Lotto ticket won in Co Westmeath

Punters in the county are being urged to check their tickets.
€6.4m winning Lotto ticket won in Co Westmeath
Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 12:54

Ireland has two new millionaires after Saturday’s Lotto draw.

One of them is €6.4 million richer after Lotto bosses confirmed that the main draw's jackpot was won in Co Westmeath.

Punters in the county are being urged to check their tickets.

The winning numbers for the €6,489,165 jackpot were: 1, 5, 12, 23, 45, 46 and the bonus was 41.

Meanwhile, a lotto player in Co Mayo won the €1 million top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winning numbers in that draw were: 6, 12, 15, 30, 35, 43 and the bonus was 42.

Lotto bosses said that the winning store locations will be revealed in the coming days.

“We are asking everyone who bought a ticket for the draw to check their tickets carefully,” a spokesperson said.

“If you are one of the winners of these prizes, stay calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

“The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

For the full results from Saturday's lotto draw, click here.

More in this section

DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson
New inquest ordered into 1972 shooting of British Navy veteran in north Belfast New inquest ordered into 1972 shooting of British Navy veteran in north Belfast
Ronnie Wood and Paul Costelloe among stars creating artworks for charity Ronnie Wood and Paul Costelloe among stars creating artworks for charity
€6.4m winning Lotto ticket won in Co Westmeath

Explorer who found Titanic tells of Cold War mission that helped find ship

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd