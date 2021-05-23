€6.4m winning Lotto ticket won in Co Westmeath

Ireland has two new millionaires after Saturday’s Lotto draw.

One of them is €6.4 million richer after Lotto bosses confirmed that the main draw's jackpot was won in Co Westmeath.

Punters in the county are being urged to check their tickets.

The winning numbers for the €6,489,165 jackpot were: 1, 5, 12, 23, 45, 46 and the bonus was 41.

Meanwhile, a lotto player in Co Mayo won the €1 million top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winning numbers in that draw were: 6, 12, 15, 30, 35, 43 and the bonus was 42.

Lotto bosses said that the winning store locations will be revealed in the coming days.

“We are asking everyone who bought a ticket for the draw to check their tickets carefully,” a spokesperson said.

“If you are one of the winners of these prizes, stay calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

“The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

For the full results from Saturday's lotto draw, click here.