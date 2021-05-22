People aged 46 asked to register for Covid vaccine

Those aged 45 will be encouraged to book an appointment from Sunday.
People aged 46 asked to register for Covid vaccine
Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 11:33

People aged 46 can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Registration opened for people aged between 45 and 49 this week.

Those aged 45 are encouraged to book an appointment from Sunday onwards.

People can register for their jab by going to vaccine.hse.ie or calling 1850 24 1850.

Meanwhile, the HSE chief executive, Paul Reid, has said about 45 per cent of adults in the Republic have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

More than 15 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated, Mr Reid tweeted on Saturday. He said more than 2.3 million vaccines have been administered, not including data from GPs.

Around 290,000 vaccine doses were administered last week, with one million in total expected to be delivered in May.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Friday: “The vaccination programme is going really well, with very strong momentum. Last week, 290,000 people were vaccinated.

“We’re somewhere close to 280 this week and something similar next week.

“Over a million will have been administered in May. It think that’s very, very good news. And we continue with that momentum going forward. I think it’s good news all round.”

More in this section

DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson
Man's rape conviction stands despite Garda failures Man's rape conviction stands despite Garda failures
Permission for apartments in Phibsborough overturned over bat habitats Permission for apartments in Phibsborough overturned over bat habitats
People aged 46 asked to register for Covid vaccine

Explorer who found Titanic tells of Cold War mission that helped find ship

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd