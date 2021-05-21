Dundalk bring an end to Shamrock Rovers unbeaten streak

Patrick McElaney and Daniel Kelly netted in either half at Oriel Park.
Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 22:19

Dundalk have ended Shamrock Rovers’ unbeaten streak, with this evening's SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture ending 2-1.

Patrick McElaney and Joey O'Brien made it level pegging at half-time, but a goal from Daniel Kelly in the 59th minute earned the home side the win.

Earlier in the evening, Derry City won 1-0 away to Waterford, while St Pat's saw off Bohemians 2-1 at Richmond Park.

Walter Figueira gave Sligo Rovers a 1-0 half-time lead over Longford, before Jordan Gibson made it two from the penalty spot after the break.

Finally, Finn Harps failed to secure a win at home to Drogheda, with a late goal from Dane Massey giving the visitors the three points.

