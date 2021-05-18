LGFA and Lidl Ireland announce 50 free games to be streamed online

Kenneth Fox

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and sponsors Lidl Ireland have announced that 50 games in the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues will be streamed live and available to view for free.

Lidl Ireland said they have invested in the LGFA’s plans to ensure that each and every game in the 2021 Lidl National Leagues can be viewed by fans whether they are at home or on the go.

TG4 have already committed to showing ten live games – including the four Divisional Finals – and now the LGFA and Lidl can reveal that all other games in the competition will be covered, ensuring that viewers can watch the 60 games in the 2021 Lidl National Leagues free of charge.

The 50 additional matches will be made available on a dedicated platform which can be accessed by visiting: https://page.inplayer.com/lidlnfl/

The 2021 Lidl National League gets underway on Friday evening when holders Cork, who won the Division 1 title in 2019, entertain Munster rivals Tipperary under the Páirc Uí Chaoimh lights in a Division 1B fixture (Live on TG4 – 7.30pm).

On Saturday evening at Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar, another TG4 live offering sees Mayo entertain old rivals Galway, the 2019 runners-up, in a Division 1A Connacht derby.

On a Super Sunday of live action, there are 13 games on the agenda, including the Division 1A clash between Donegal and Westmeath, while TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Dublin get their Lidl NFL campaign underway with a home fixture against Waterford at Parnell Park

Also, on Sunday, TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath launch their Division 2A campaign with a home tie against Kerry, who will be one of the favourites for promotion.

Speaking about the announcement, J.P. Scally, chief executive officer of Lidl Ireland said: “This significant investment in live-streaming more than 50 Ladies Gaelic Football games for the first time in its history, underpins our commitment to levelling the playing field for women in sport across the country.

“With ongoing attendance restrictions still in place, I am sure fans and families of all the players involved will be delighted to be able to witness their incredible skills and talent first-hand.”

Meanwhile, LGFA, president Mícheál Naughton said today’s announcement is “wonderful news” for supporters of Ladies Gaelic Football, here in Ireland and across the globe.

He added “It’s incredible to think that this is the sixth year of our incredibly successful partnership and Lidl have committed to further investment in our sport, with their support for our plans to live-stream 50 games in the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.”