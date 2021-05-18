Soap fans offered chance of one-night-only stay in Coronation Street

Visitors will be taken on a private tour of the Coronation Street set, staying next door to the famous Rovers Return Inn.
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 11:03

Emily Chudy, PA

Coronation Street is opening its doors to two guests for one night only, staying next door to the famous Rovers Return Inn.

The temporary Airbnb – a self-contained pop-up house – will be situated in the heart of the street, with guests taken on a private tour of the set followed by a hotpot dinner while watching classic Corrie episodes.

The area will include exteriors of Coronation Street sights including Preston’s Petals, The Kabin, and Fiz and Tyrone’s.

 

“What fan of Coronation Street hasn’t had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best-loved characters? I certainly have,” head of continuing drama John Whiston said.

“This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to the Rovers Return.

“What better way to celebrate Britain opening up again than your very own staycation on the nation’s favourite street.”

The bookable date will become available on the Airbnb website on Wednesday, May 26th at 1pm, and will be offered on a first-come first-served basis.

