Man shot in the leg in Co Derry

The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house following the shooting.
Man shot in the leg in Co Derry
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 10:52

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been shot in the leg in Claudy in Co Derry.

Police received a report around 11.40pm on Monday that a man had been picked up by several males in a car, from the Letterkenny Road area of Derry earlier in the evening, and driven from the city to the Heathfield Road area of Claudy, where he was shot once in his leg.

The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house following the shooting to raise the alarm, and was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers remain at the scene, conducting a search of the area.

More in this section

Four charged after 38 dogs found living in inhumane conditions in west Dublin Four charged after 38 dogs found living in inhumane conditions in west Dublin
Paschal Donohoe says ECB’s 2% inflation target is ‘realistic and achievable’ Paschal Donohoe says ECB’s 2% inflation target is ‘realistic and achievable’
Migrant labour market more impacted by pandemic - report Migrant labour market more impacted by pandemic - report
Man shot in the leg in Co Derry

State secures accommodation for 1,400 asylum seekers after hotel contracts end

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd