Emma Watson returns to social media to address engagement rumours

She had not tweeted since August.
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 09:12

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Emma Watson has returned to social media to address rumours about her career and personal life.

The Harry Potter star (31) tweeted for the first time since August to apparently dismiss reports she was engaged to partner Leo Robinton.

There had also been claims Watson had stepped back from acting, though her representative dismissed that speculation in February.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Watson moved to reassure her followers.

She said: “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.

“If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.

“In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.”

Emma Watson
Emma Watson’s representative dismissed rumours she was taking a step back from acting (Yui Mok/PA)

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, added: “I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx.”

The Little Women star is said to have been dating businessman Robinton since 2019.

In an interview with Vogue published in November of that year, Watson said she was “self-partnered,” not single.

Earlier this year a newspaper reported Watson had gone “dormant”.

However, Jason Weinberg, her manager, dismissed the claims.

He said: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

