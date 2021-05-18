Nick Jonas reveals he injured his rib in bike fall

Jonas shed light on his injuries while appearing as a coach on TV talent show The Voice.
Nick Jonas reveals he injured his rib in bike fall
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 07:48

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Nick Jonas revealed he injured his rib in an accident involving a bike.

Reports emerged over the weekend the singer (28) had been taken to hospital on Saturday after suffering an injury while shooting a mystery project.

Jonas was well enough to appear in his usual slot as a coach on the US version of The Voice on Monday and he shed light on the accident.

“I’m feeling okay,” Jonas said. “I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright.”

Jonas said he has a “cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises”.

He added: “I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

Jonas, a chart-topping singer best known for performing with his siblings as the Jonas Brothers, also asked his fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton to “not make me laugh too much because it hurts to laugh”.

Country music star Shelton joked the injury was an excuse to get sympathy on the show and Jonas replied it was a “big elaborate plan”.

Jonas married actress Priyanka Chopra (38) in 2018.

Nick Jonas reveals he injured his rib in bike fall

