Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm alert for Cork and Waterford

A status-yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in Cork and Waterford
Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 15:21

A status-yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Cork and Waterford.

The Met Éireann weather warning will remain in force until 6pm this evening.

The forecaster said scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening will bring some heavy downpours, with the risk of spot flooding and hail.

Nationwide, there will be a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells this afternoon.

Some heavy showers will be concentrated in the south through the afternoon, with thunderstorms for a time.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible elsewhere, while temperatures will go no higher than 11 to 15 degrees.

Tonight will be dry in many areas, with long clear spells.

Scattered showers will spread from the west throughout the night, mainly affecting Munster, while elsewhere will hold largely dry.

