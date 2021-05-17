Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Ali G, Borat and Bruno at awards show

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sacha Baron Cohen revived some of his best known comic creations while accepting a prize at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The actor and writer was honoured with the comedic genius award and joked about cancelling himself over his controversial characters.

Baron Cohen appeared as Ali G, Borat, Bruno and Admiral General Aladeen during the ceremony, using digital trickery to confront himself.

Sacha Baron Cohen brought out some of his best known comic creations at the MTV Movie & TV Awards (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He accepted the prize as intrepid Kazakhstani journalist Borat, before suburban wannabe gangster Ali G appeared.

“Easy now, me should be accepting this award, not you, I is the original gangster, the OJ,” Baron Cohen said while dressed in Ali G’s distinctive yellow tracksuit.

Ali G brought Baron Cohen widespread acclaim in the late 1990s and early 2000s while carrying out spoof interviews with stars including the Beckhams, Donald Trump and Buzz Aldrin.

During the MTV awards, Baron Cohen arrived and told Ali G to leave, only for the rapper to reply with his famous catchphrase: “Is it cos I is black?”

Baron Cohen said: “You’re not black. You’re a white suburban kid who is co-opting black culture.”

Sacha Baron Cohen introduced his character Bruno during the awards show (Ian West/PA)

He then started his acceptance speech, only to be interrupted by Bruno, the gay Austrian fashion journalist and star of the self-titled 2009 mockumentary film.

Bruno said he exposes homophobia, only for Baron Cohen to accuse him of offending the LGBT community.

“I am officially cancelling myself,” Baron Cohen, who was nominated for two Oscars at April’s Academy Awards, said.

“I was actually really looking forward to this after losing at the Oscars. You can keep it.”

He added to Bruno: “You’re a caricature.”

Admiral General Aladeen, a character from Baron Cohen’s 2012 film The Dictator, made a brief appearance.

The previous recipients of MTV’s comedic genius award are Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and Melissa McCarthy.