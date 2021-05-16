Coveney calls for 'united message' against Israeli-Palestinian violence

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the United Nations Security Council needs to send a united message calling for an end to violence in Israel and Palestine.

Mr Coveney spoke at Sunday's Security Council meeting, as reported by the Irish Examiner, as the death toll in Gaza jumped to 181 overnight, including 47 children.

The casualties come amid an intensive Israeli air and artillery barrage since fighting erupted last Monday.

"Every day we delay in assuming our responsibility at this Council is another day lost in saving innocent lives," Mr Coveney said.

The Minister also focused on the impact of the violence on young people, adding: “Children must never be made prisoners of history, and that is exactly what is happening now.”

Mr Coveney said Israel must adhere to international humanitarian law, however, he urged both sides to end the attacks, adding we must move beyond the recurring cycle of violence.

On Saturday, people gathered around Ireland to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Protesters in Dublin marched through the city to the Israeli embassy in Ballsbridge chanting “Free Palestine”, carrying banners and calling for the end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.