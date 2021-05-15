Sweden striker Ibrahimovic to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

The 39-year-old sustained the problem during AC Milan’s 3-0 win at Juventus last week.
Sweden striker Ibrahimovic to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury
Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 15:29

PA Sport Staff

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to a knee injury, the Swedish Football Association has announced.

The 39-year-old sustained the problem during AC Milan’s 3-0 win at Juventus last week and faced a race against time to recover his fitness.

The SFA wrote on Twitter: “Today, Zlatan has informed [coach] Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championship this summer.”

The striker retired from international duty in 2016 but made a surprise return in March in the 1-0 win over Georgia.

In doing so he became the oldest player to represent his country, eclipsing the previous record of 38 years and 59 days held by goalkeeper Thomas Ravelli.

Commenting on his decision to reverse his retirement decision at the time, Ibrahimovic told reporters: “I can still do those movements, that ninja stuff. I still have it in me, even if I’m 39.”

Ibrahimovic limped off in the 64th minute of his side’s victory last Sunday, but had raised hopes of being fit for the Euros after subsequent scans revealed only a strain.

Sweden play their first match of the tournament against Spain in Seville on June 14, before also facing Slovakia and Poland in Group E.

More in this section

IOC not stalling decision over Russia and Belarus, insists committee president IOC not stalling decision over Russia and Belarus, insists committee president
Allianz Football League finals: All you need to know Allianz Football League finals: All you need to know
James McClean reveals autism diagnosis James McClean reveals autism diagnosis
Sweden striker Ibrahimovic to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd