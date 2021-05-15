James Corden: I’ve not discussed Gavin and Stacey cliffhanger with Ruth Jones

By Tom Horton, PA

James Corden has said he has never discussed how the Gavin & Stacey cliffhanger will be resolved with fellow writer Ruth Jones.

The Christmas episode, which aired in 2019, ended with Jones’s character Nessa down on one knee, proposing to Corden’s Smithy.

Corden told The One Show he had “honestly never talked” to Jones about whether or not Smithy would say yes.

He added: “That was the end of the show. I honestly don’t know if we will ever make another one.

“I hope we do, I hope we can get together in a room and see if there’s more to tell.

“I think it would be odd to leave it on the cliffhanger but at the same time, we have not had a chat about it.”

Jones has previously said the door is “closed but not locked” for the return of the hit show.

Corden also told The One Show that Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and the England football team would be his dream guests for Carpool Karaoke.

The wildly popular segment of his US programme The Late Late Show has seen some of the world’s biggest stars belt out their hits, usually while driving around Los Angeles with British host Corden.

Skinner and Baddiel previously released the football song Three Lions together.

Corden said: “I’d love to do it with Frank, Dave Baddiel and this current England team.

“That would be the dream, to do Three Lions.”