Edwin Poots elected as the new leader of the DUP

Thomson Reuters

Edwin Poots has been elected as the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), party chair Lord Morrow has announced.

Northern Ireland's pro-British party, the DUP elected Poots as its new leader on Friday as the region's largest party bids to ramp up its campaign against post-Brexit trade barriers.

Poots, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister, narrowly beat fellow senior member Jeffrey Donaldson at a time of instability in The North and unionist anger over the installation of a customs border with the rest of the United Kingdom.

The new leader pledged on Friday to unite the bickering strands of unionism to fight the Brexit deal and thus lay the foundations for keeping Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom.

“The Northern Ireland protocol has proven to be a massive challenge for us and if we are to fight this, to ensure that everybody in Northern Ireland is not worse off as a consequence of the protocol, then it is for us to do that together," Edwin Poots said after being elected as the new leader.

“This party has been the authentic voice of unionism and will continue to be the authentic voice of unionism under my leadership,” he said.

He said he will be a leader in unionism who will be reaching out to other leaders in unionism as well.

DUP Leadership Election Result https://t.co/D8GopBAlgo — DUP (@duponline) May 14, 2021