Varadkar urges employers to conduct regular anitgen tests on staff

Mr Varadkar said the use of antigen testing, which has divided public health opinion, is already in place in some workplaces such as meat plants and its use should be widened to other businesses.
Varadkar urges employers to conduct regular anitgen tests on staff
Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 16:01

Digital Desk Staff

Employers are being encouraged to carry out regular antigen testing on staff and will be able to offset the cost against their tax bill.

As the Irish Examiner reports, launching a new national Covid protocol for workers and staff, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said employers will be able to ask unvaccinated staff to change roles to non-customer facing roles, but the full advice around workers who refuse a vaccine is still being worked out.

Mr Varadkar said the use of antigen testing, which has divided public health opinion, is already in place in some workplaces such as meat plants and its use should be widened to other businesses.

“We are encouraging more employers to employ antigen testing in workplaces.

“But we are very much emphasising that this is an additional health and safety measure.

“In terms of the tax treatment of antigen tests, because it is a health and safety measure, employers and businesses can offset that against their taxes in terms of business expense,” he said.

However, he stressed that antigen testing should only be used as an additional health and safety measure along with proper ventilation, mask-wearing and other protections.

Mr Varadkar said 100,000 people had returned to work this week, but the advice to work from home where at all possible remains the most important advice.

“I would see a wider return to workplaces happening. Maybe in August or September, you know a phased returned to the office, a greater use of public transport and so on.

“Our objective is to enable people to return to work, to do so safely and to stay safe once they return to work,” he said.

More in this section

Dáil hears call for ‘obnoxious inequality’ within RTÉ to end Dáil hears call for ‘obnoxious inequality’ within RTÉ to end
Over half of businesses struggling to find skilled workers - report Over half of businesses struggling to find skilled workers - report
Patrick Kielty reveals €250,000 per season salary for the Late Late Show Patrick Kielty reveals €250,000 per season salary for the Late Late Show
Varadkar urges employers to conduct regular anitgen tests on staff

Dublin Bus confirms 16 bus drivers faced dismissal over use of mobile phone while driving

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd