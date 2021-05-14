Covid: Four deaths and 425 new cases confirmed

Kenneth Fox

A further four deaths and an additional 425 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by the Department of Health.

They said of the deaths notified today one occurred in January, one occurred in February and two occurred in May.

There has now been a total of 4,941 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There has also been 254,870 confirmed cases of the virus in the State.

Of the cases notified today: 202 are men and 223 are women, 78 per cent are under 45 years of age, 4 per cent are over 65 and the median age is 29 years old.

Regarding the vaccine rollout, as of May 11th, 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

A total of 1,408,105 people have received their first dose and 514,808 people have received their second dose.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “Many of us have fond memories of our time in school, particularly the traditional celebrations that mark the formal end of in-school learning like graduation ceremonies for sixth-year students.

“I am aware that this is an important time in the lives of young adults as they take a break from studying for an evening to celebrate with friends.

Grounds for optimism

“Unfortunately, this year, it is not possible for events of this nature to take place. It is very important that all students preparing to sit state exams in June take the necessary precautions now to ensure you do not contract Covid-19, particularly in the last remaining days before the commencement of the Leaving Cert.

Meanwhile, professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: “The profile of Covid-19 in Ireland is generally stable with grounds for optimism.

“Disease incidence is stable, and we are seeing improvements in some indicators. Hospital and ICU admissions are decreasing slowly, the 7-day moving average is reduced, the 5-day moving average is stable, the national positivity rate has reduced to 2.4 per cent and incidence among all age groups is reducing."

Prof Nolan said their data reveals the positive effects of the vaccine rollout. The incidence rate in the over 65 age groups is now below the national average and rapidly declining, and they are seeing a decrease “in the probability of being hospitalised or dying," he added.