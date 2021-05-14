Turkish Grand Prix cancelled as Covid causes changes to F1 calendar

The Istanbul race will be replaced by a second grand prix in Austria
Turkish Grand Prix cancelled as Covid causes changes to F1 calendar
Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 14:19

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Formula One has announced the cancellation of next month’s Turkish Grand Prix. The race was set for June 13th but it has been pulled from the schedule.

The Istanbul race will be replaced by a second grand prix in Austria, with F1 officials still hopeful of completing a record-breaking 23-round season.

The French Grand Prix has been brought forward by a week to take place on June 20th ahead of a double-header at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on June 27th and July 4th.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone remains in its original slot of July 19th.

Bosses of the Northamptonshire circuit are working towards hosting a full house of 140,000 fans with government restrictions due to end on June 21th.

Turkey was only added to the calendar 16 days ago after the Canadian Grand Prix was scrapped following the country’s demand that the F1 circus quarantine for a fortnight.

But seven of the grid’s teams are based in the UK, and all travellers returning
from red-list countries face 10 days of quarantine at a Government-approved
hotel.

There remain serious doubts over a number of rounds in the second half of the calendar, with Mexico, Brazil and Australia among those vulnerable because of the complexities surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said: “We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey, but the travel restrictions in place have meant we are not able to be there in June.

“Formula One has shown again that it is able to react quickly to developments and find solutions, and we are delighted that we will have a double header in Austria meaning our season remains at 23 races.”

More in this section

Arsenal winning race for Rice but Bayern face uphill struggle to capture Kane Arsenal winning race for Rice but Bayern face uphill struggle to capture Kane
Football rumours: Harry Maguire one of three on West Ham’s wish list Football rumours: Harry Maguire one of three on West Ham’s wish list
Fabio Carvalho set to make RB Leipzig loan move after quiet season at Liverpool Fabio Carvalho set to make RB Leipzig loan move after quiet season at Liverpool
Turkish Grand Prix cancelled as Covid causes changes to F1 calendar

Arsenal sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea and look set to add Declan Rice

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd