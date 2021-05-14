Stephen Bear charged in connection with revenge porn allegations

Bear was arrested in January.
Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 12:59

Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been charged in connection with revenge porn allegations.

The 31-year-old was charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

Bear, from Loughton in Essex, won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, having previously appeared on Shipwrecked and Ex on the Beach.

A statement from Essex Police said: “A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent.

“Stephen Bear (31) of Bryony Close, Loughton was arrested in January.

“He has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

“He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.”

Stephen Bear charged in connection with revenge porn allegations

