Anne-Marie praises ‘so talented’ Niall Horan ahead of collaboration release

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Anne-Marie has said she “didn’t know what to expect” from her collaboration with former One Direction star Niall Horan, who she discribed as “so talented”.

The singer recently announced that she had recorded a secret duet, called Our Song, with the Irish musician.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s been so long we’ve been teasing it but we finally we announced it. I can’t wait for people to hear it and to see the video.

“It’s just brilliant. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

She added: “He’s so lovely. I honestly didn’t know what to expect because we hadn’t actually met in real life until we got in the studio for this song.

“So I was a bit like ‘What is this is going to be like? Is he going to be talented, is he going to be nice?’

“And he was both, he is so talented. He’s amazing at playing guitar, piano.

“He was going for it and now we’re just really good friends. And I’ve made a really good friend out of this collaboration.”

The Voice star Anne-Marie also spoke about her battle with mental health and said: “It’s sometimes weird for people to hear that I have suffered with anxiety because they say ‘How do you get up on stage?’ and I’m like ‘I don’t know, because I hate people looking at me’.

“So it’s a bit of a weird career to go into for someone like me, but I’ve been able to…

“The funny thing is when you say to people ‘Just talk about how you’re feeling’ – That’s what helped me find out my brain, by hearing other people talk about what they’re going through.

“I had no idea about my brain really. I can say about three years ago, I still didn’t understand anything about mental health. It was only when I saw people talking about it online and on the TV.

“So I feel so strongly about that. And I want to be so open with everyone, I want everyone to know that.

“You know, it might look like you’re happy and you have everything, but you still have things going on up here that you can’t see. So I want to talk about it all the time.”