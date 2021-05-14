Nicki Minaj announces new songs to celebrate mixtape re-release

Her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.
Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 06:49

John Besley, PA

Nicki Minaj has announced three new songs to celebrate the re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty.

The superstar rapper (38) took to Instagram Live just before midnight on Friday in the US to confirm Beam Me Up Scotty would be released on major streaming services.

The Super Bass singer said: “This is the 12-year anniversary of the Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. Because this is the 12-year anniversary, we thought we would do something special.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
The US rapper took to Instagram Live to announce the re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty (PA)

“I have never ever in life put my mixtapes on streaming services. So what we’re doing tonight is we are putting Beam Me Up Scotty for the first time ever on streaming services.

“Having said that, because I knew if I just re-released a mixtape without putting out anything new, I knew y’all would cuss me the f*** out. So I did a couple of new joints for the mixtape.”

The new songs on the mixtape include Seeing Green, which features fellow rappers Drake and Lil Wayne, and Fractions.

The third song is a remix of Jamaican singer Skillibeng’s dancehall track Crocodile Teeth.

Beam Me Up Scotty can be streamed now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Nicki Minaj announces new songs to celebrate mixtape re-release

Lana Del Rey announces surprise Dublin gig

