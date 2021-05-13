Man suffers serious head injuries in Offaly assault

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene
Man suffers serious head injuries in Offaly assault
Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 22:04

James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault incident in Edenderry, Co Offaly today which left a man with serious head injuries.

Shortly after 6.15pm, gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of an incident on Francis Street, Edenderry where a man in his 30s was discovered with serious head injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where his condition is currently understood to be stable.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene by Gardaí and brought to Tullamore Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and enquires are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

More in this section

Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears
'Three dumb truckers': Trains delayed as two bridges struck 'Three dumb truckers': Trains delayed as two bridges struck
Woman who was defrauded by daughter has mortgage charge set aside Woman who was defrauded by daughter has mortgage charge set aside
Man suffers serious head injuries in Offaly assault

Gardaí liaise with PSNI to locate 'missing' Slieve League victim

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd