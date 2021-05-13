Varadkar leak investigation set to continue into summer

The Garda investigation into the leaking of a confidential report by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail is set to continue into the summer. 
Varadkar leak investigation set to continue into summer
Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 21:45

The Garda investigation into the leaking of a confidential report by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail is set to continue into the summer.

Gardaí have conducted more interviews than initially expected.

The Irish Times report that the investigation will continue into the summer and possibly into the autumn due to the “volume of witnesses that detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) plan to interview”.

Mr Varadkar leaked a confidential copy of a proposed new GP contract to Dr Ó Tuathail in April 2019.

The contract contained details of a provisional agreement between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

Dr Ó Tuathail was president of the National Association of GPs (NAGP), a rival organisation which no longer exists.

While Mr Varadkar was interviewed last month under caution he was not arrested.

Government expected this interview signalled that the investigation was near completion, but this does not appear to be the case.

In reply to queries Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, told The Irish Times: “This matter remains under investigation. The investigation file is not yet completed. An Garda Síochána does not provide specific ongoing comment on ongoing investigations.”

Sources told The Irish Times the “widening the number of interviews arose as gardaí were determined to do a comprehensive inquiry. It did not mean any change in the core allegations or reflect any increased likelihood of charges”.

More in this section

Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears
'Three dumb truckers': Trains delayed as two bridges struck 'Three dumb truckers': Trains delayed as two bridges struck
Woman who was defrauded by daughter has mortgage charge set aside Woman who was defrauded by daughter has mortgage charge set aside
Varadkar leak investigation set to continue into summer

Gardaí liaise with PSNI to locate 'missing' Slieve League victim

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd