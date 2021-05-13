FAI 'welcome' Dundalk decision to fine players involved in Belfast trip

James Cox

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has welcomed Dundalk's decision to fine the players who breached Covid-19 restrictions with an outing in Belfast last week.

The FAI also welcomed an apology from the Lilywhites players who were involved in the trip.

A team outing in Belfast on Saturday resulted in Dundalk cancelling first-team training on Tuesday, with all players to undergo Covid-19 tests.

After pictures of several Lilywhites players emerged on social media on Sunday night, they were sent home from training on Monday morning.

All the tests came back negative, but the club has admitted a “serious error of judgement” from those involved in the trip.

An FAI statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland acknowledges today’s statement by Dundalk FC confirming that the members of their first team squad who breached COVID-19 protocols and travel guidelines are to be fined.

“We also welcome the apology by the players involved and their commitment to make a donation to a local charity.

“The FAI engaged with Dundalk FC throughout this process and reminded all involved that, at a time when all Irish football is easing back into action with the assistance of all State agencies, this breach was most unwelcome and unacceptable.

“In light of this and other recent incidents, the FAI reminds all players and all affiliates of their requirement to abide by all Government guidelines and FAI protocols and confirms that action will be taken against anyone who breaches COVID-19 protocols."