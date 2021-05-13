Wayne Rooney tribute to retiring Antonio Valencia – Thursday’s sporting social

By PA Sport Staff

Football

Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young heaped praise on their former Manchester United team-mate Antonio Valencia, who announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

Congratulations on a fantastic career @anto_v25. Brilliant on and off the pitch. Great teammate. Good luck in the next chapter 🙌👍 pic.twitter.com/2kZCQstBlb — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 13, 2021

Tio, what a person on and off the pitch you are. I’m so happy to call you a teammate but also a friend. Great career my bro. All the best in your next chapter @anto_v25 🤘🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/GVdSExCzwv — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 13, 2021

Jesse Lingard is looking forward to running out at the Amex.

See you Saturday 😄 https://t.co/jaEsGyPWn3 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 13, 2021

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is supporting the Mind charity.

Delighted to be supporting @MindCharity again for the 2021/22 season. Mental health has never been more important and @MindCharity are a brilliant charity who provide incredible support for those who need it. pic.twitter.com/3kdT4TzNqT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 13, 2021

Mesut Ozil and Karim Benzema wished their fellow Muslims a blessed Eid.

Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world 🌎🕌❤️ May all our fasts and duas be accepted from this blessed month - My prayers are with those who can’t celebrate in peace today 🤲🏼 دعواتي لكم ، أخواني وأخواتي في فلسطين pic.twitter.com/nNaMDCLRMw — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 13, 2021

Eid Mubarak to all my brothers and sisters all around the world 🌎

Taqabbal-Allâhu Minna wâ minkum.✨🤲🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/FR8JS9BgFd — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 13, 2021

Toni Rudiger sent a message of love and understanding.

Everyone deserves peace and love - no matter race or religion 🤲🏾💙🕌 #EidMubarak #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/ELreVncYEY — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 13, 2021

Alexis Sanchez is a Serie A champion.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose club Juventus were deposed by Inter, is not giving up after reaching a major milestone.

Simon Mignolet was approaching a milestone appearance.

All I want for my 500th professional game tonight is one more victory and another clean sheet! Thanks @stvv @SunderlandAFC @LFC @ClubBrugge for all those precious moments so far! 🙏🏻😍 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/uQRSReI023 — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 13, 2021

Happy 38th birthday Yaya.

Cricket

Virat Kohli and Sam Billings were also acknowledging Eid.

In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe. 🌙 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 13, 2021

Eid Mubarak to all that are celebrating 🙏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 13, 2021

Kevin Pietersen wants to save the animals.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was hanging out with David Beckham, David Guetta and Cedric Gervais in Miami.

BT also compiled some of Fury’s best motivational quotes to help those struggling with mental health issues.

"If I can come back from where I've come from, so can you!"@Tyson_Fury's most motivational quotes 🙌 #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/8pLwPMFJ1s — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 13, 2021

Ricky McFly?

Don’t we all wish we could dive in that time machine and go back a few years?????? Doesn’t time fly by guys. #getupthereboy HELLO,Mchatton,Mchatton. YOU BUTT HEAD.😂 pic.twitter.com/kcwf8AxsUh — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) May 13, 2021

Formula One

A McLaren flashback.

Flip phones, hairstyles and more... 📞



A lot of things have changed since @LewisHamilton and @PedrodelaRosa1 were colleagues at @McLarenF1 👀 pic.twitter.com/T1hWx9SFRO — Formula 1 (@F1) May 13, 2021

Red Bull turned the clock back to some Monaco podium celebrations.

When the Bulls mastered the Monaco streets 🏆🏆🏆🏆 #TBT pic.twitter.com/ALiuZLBN07 — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) May 13, 2021

Haas were looking forward to next weekend’s race in the principality.