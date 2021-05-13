Wayne Rooney tribute to retiring Antonio Valencia – Thursday’s sporting social

Valencia announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.
Wayne Rooney tribute to retiring Antonio Valencia – Thursday’s sporting social
Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 20:16

By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13.

Football

Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young heaped praise on their former Manchester United team-mate Antonio Valencia, who announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

Jesse Lingard is looking forward to running out at the Amex.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is supporting the Mind charity.

Mesut Ozil and Karim Benzema wished their fellow Muslims a blessed Eid.

Toni Rudiger sent a message of love and understanding.

Alexis Sanchez is a Serie A champion.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose club Juventus were deposed by Inter, is not giving up after reaching a major milestone.

Simon Mignolet was approaching a milestone appearance.

Happy 38th birthday Yaya.

Cricket

Virat Kohli and Sam Billings were also acknowledging Eid.

Kevin Pietersen wants to save the animals.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was hanging out with David Beckham, David Guetta and Cedric Gervais in Miami.

BT also compiled some of Fury’s best motivational quotes to help those struggling with mental health issues.

Ricky McFly?

Formula One

A McLaren flashback.

Red Bull turned the clock back to some Monaco podium celebrations.

Haas were looking forward to next weekend’s race in the principality.

More in this section

Fabio Carvalho set to make RB Leipzig loan move after quiet season at Liverpool Fabio Carvalho set to make RB Leipzig loan move after quiet season at Liverpool
Sir Nick Faldo: LIV Golf won’t survive proposed deal with governing bodies Sir Nick Faldo: LIV Golf won’t survive proposed deal with governing bodies
Mateo Kovacic completes move from Chelsea to Manchester City Mateo Kovacic completes move from Chelsea to Manchester City
Wayne Rooney tribute to retiring Antonio Valencia – Thursday’s sporting social

Everton to consult with fans about potential midseason stadium switch in 2024-25

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd